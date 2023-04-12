Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unite Group":
 Aktien    


Unite Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.04.2023 - GB0006928617




11.04.23 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.04.2023 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.04.2023

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,016 $ 11,48 $ -0,464 $ -4,04% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006928617 634811 14,89 $ 9,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,78 € -3,75%  21.03.23
München 10,80 € +3,85%  11.04.23
Frankfurt 11,10 € +2,78%  11.04.23
Stuttgart 10,90 € 0,00%  11.04.23
Berlin 11,10 € -1,77%  11.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,016 $ -4,04%  28.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...