Ofs Credit Co. In - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.03.2023 - US67111Q1076
10.03.23 00:49
Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2023 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,02 $
|10,16 $
|-0,14 $
|-1,38%
|09.03./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67111Q1076
|A2N7LT
|13,40 $
|7,89 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
