Smiths News - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.01.2023 - NO0010663669




12.01.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5M6 NO0010663669 MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD NK 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2023 The instrument 5M6 NO0010663669 MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD NK 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,545 € 0,61 € -0,065 € -10,66% 11.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B17WCR61 A0J3U3 0,61 € 0,30 €
0,73 plus
+2,96%
0,55 minus
-10,66%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,62 € +3,33%  11.01.23
Stuttgart 0,545 € -10,66%  11.01.23
