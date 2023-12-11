Das Instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2023 The instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2023