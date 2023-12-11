Erweiterte Funktionen



Software AG ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.12.2023 - US83403H1014




10.12.23 22:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2023 The instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Kernenergie wird verdreifacht - Uranpreis steigt 352%
Neuer 223% Uran Aktientip nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ) und 37.808% mit Denison ($DNN)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,56 $ 8,52 $ 0,04 $ +0,47% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US83403H1014 A0YFR1 9,70 $ 4,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,56 $ +0,47%  07.12.23
Frankfurt 7,70 € 0,00%  08.12.23
München 7,80 € 0,00%  08.12.23
Stuttgart 7,60 € 0,00%  08.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ mit dieser Lithium-Aktie? Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 13.104% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...