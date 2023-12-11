Erweiterte Funktionen
Software AG ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.12.2023 - US83403H1014
10.12.23 22:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2023 The instrument SOWA US83403H1014 SOFTWARE AG SPONS.ADR 1/4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,56 $
|8,52 $
|0,04 $
|+0,47%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US83403H1014
|A0YFR1
|9,70 $
|4,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,56 $
|+0,47%
|07.12.23
|Frankfurt
|7,70 €
|0,00%
|08.12.23
|München
|7,80 €
|0,00%
|08.12.23
|Stuttgart
|7,60 €
|0,00%
|08.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.