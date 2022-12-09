Erweiterte Funktionen
Ofs Credit Co. In - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.12.2022 - US67111Q1076
09.12.22 01:15
Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,22 $
|10,02 $
|0,20 $
|+2,00%
|09.12./00:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67111Q1076
|A2N7LT
|13,50 $
|7,89 $
