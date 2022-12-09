Das Instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.12.2022 The instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.12.2022