Das Instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023 The instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023