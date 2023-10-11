Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Nv. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - US6365181022
10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023 The instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023
