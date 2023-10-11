Erweiterte Funktionen



L&G US Energy Infrastructure . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - IE00BHZKHS06




10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023 The instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,195 € 5,076 € 0,119 € +2,34% 10.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BHZKHS06 A1XE2P 5,28 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,195 € +2,34%  09.10.23
Düsseldorf 5,135 € +2,56%  09.10.23
München 5,074 € +1,86%  09.10.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 5,139 € +0,45%  10.10.23
Fondsgesellschaft 5,3284 $ +0,25%  06.10.23
Berlin 5,174 € +0,12%  10.10.23
Frankfurt 5,012 € -0,06%  09.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium-Lagerstätte 764 Mio. USD wert - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 L&G US Energy Infrastructure . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...