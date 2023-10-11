Das Instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023 The instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023