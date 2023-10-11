Erweiterte Funktionen
L&G US Energy Infrastructure . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - IE00BHZKHS06
10.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023 The instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,195 €
|5,076 €
|0,119 €
|+2,34%
|10.10./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BHZKHS06
|A1XE2P
|5,28 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,195 €
|+2,34%
|09.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|5,135 €
|+2,56%
|09.10.23
|München
|5,074 €
|+1,86%
|09.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|5,139 €
|+0,45%
|10.10.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,3284 $
|+0,25%
|06.10.23
|Berlin
|5,174 €
|+0,12%
|10.10.23
|Frankfurt
|5,012 €
|-0,06%
|09.10.23
= Realtime
