Das Instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2022 The instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2022