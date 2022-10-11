Erweiterte Funktionen
RAK PETROLEUM PLC A L. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2022 - GB00BRGBL804
10.10.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2022 The instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,20 €
|2,15 €
|0,05 €
|+2,33%
|10.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BRGBL804
|A12GG9
|2,55 €
|0,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,20 €
|+2,33%
|10.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
