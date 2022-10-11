Erweiterte Funktionen



10.10.22 23:54
Das Instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2022 The instrument R8P GB00BRGBL804 RAK PETROLEUM PLC A LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,20 € 2,15 € 0,05 € +2,33% 10.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BRGBL804 A12GG9 2,55 € 0,83 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,20 € +2,33%  10.10.22
