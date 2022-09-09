Erweiterte Funktionen
Ofs Credit Co. In - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.09.2022 - US67111Q1076
09.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2022 The instrument 1XK US67111Q1076 OFS CREDIT CO. IN DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,28 $
|10,44 $
|-0,16 $
|-1,53%
|02.09./21:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67111Q1076
|A2N7LT
|14,16 $
|8,87 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.