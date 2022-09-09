Erweiterte Funktionen
Meggitt - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.09.2022 - GB0005758098
09.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument MGI GB0005758098 MEGGITT PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2022 The instrument MGI GB0005758098 MEGGITT PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,20 €
|9,25 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,54%
|08.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005758098
|865048
|9,55 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,20 €
|-0,54%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|9,30 €
|+1,09%
|08.09.22
|Berlin
|9,30 €
|+1,09%
|08.09.22
|Stuttgart
|9,05 €
|0,00%
|08.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,15 €
|-0,54%
|08.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,87 $
|-2,74%
|26.08.22
= Realtime
