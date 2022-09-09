Erweiterte Funktionen



Big River Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.09.2022 - AU0000052060




09.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument LUC AU0000052060 BIG RIVER GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2022 The instrument LUC AU0000052060 BIG RIVER GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2022

