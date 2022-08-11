Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Standard Ventures - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.08.2022 - CA3807381049
11.08.22 00:05
Das Instrument 6AZ CA3807381049 GOLD STANDARD VENT.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2022 The instrument 6AZ CA3807381049 GOLD STANDARD VENT.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,40 $
|0,41 $
|-0,01 $
|-2,44%
|10.08./21:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA3807381049
|A0YE58
|0,55 $
|0,27 $
978,90
+2,01%
8,87
+0,61%
8,85
-1,87%
0,40
-2,44%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,384 €
|-2,66%
|10.08.22
|München
|0,3915 €
|+7,85%
|10.08.22
|Frankfurt
|0,373 €
|+1,63%
|10.08.22
|NYSE
|0,40 $
|-0,50%
|10.08.22
|Stuttgart
|0,3835 €
|-1,03%
|10.08.22
|AMEX
|0,40 $
|-2,44%
|10.08.22
|Nasdaq
|0,392 $
|-2,49%
|10.08.22
|Berlin
|0,381 €
|-3,18%
|10.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,3735 €
|-3,49%
|10.08.22
= Realtime
