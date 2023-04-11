Das Instrument VVDH US92334N1037 VEOLIA ENVIRON.ADR EO13,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2023 The instrument VVDH US92334N1037 VEOLIA ENVIRON.ADR EO13,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2023