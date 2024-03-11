Das Instrument E7T AU000000AJX6 ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2024 The instrument E7T AU000000AJX6 ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2024