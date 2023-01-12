Erweiterte Funktionen
Float To Fixed Zinsanleihe 3M . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - GB0007908733
12.01.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2023 The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2023
Kurs
Vortag
Veränderung
Datum/Zeit
98,90 €
98,23 €
0,67 €
+0,68%
11.01./18:06
ISIN
WKN
Jahreshoch
Jahrestief
DE000KG6NKU6
KG6NKU
100,00 €
98,23 €
19,50
+1,56%
98,90
+0,68%
