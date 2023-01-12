Erweiterte Funktionen



Float To Fixed Zinsanleihe 3M . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - GB0007908733




12.01.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2023 The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2023

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,90 € 98,23 € 0,67 € +0,68% 11.01./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KG6NKU6 KG6NKU 100,00 € 98,23 €
Werte im Artikel
19,50 plus
+1,56%
98,90 plus
+0,68%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,90 € +0,68%  11.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
