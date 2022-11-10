Das Instrument CLF US16939P1066 CHINA LIFE INS.CO. ADR/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument CLF US16939P1066 CHINA LIFE INS.CO. ADR/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022