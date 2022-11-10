Erweiterte Funktionen
China Life Insurance ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2022 - US16939P1066
10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CLF US16939P1066 CHINA LIFE INS.CO. ADR/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument CLF US16939P1066 CHINA LIFE INS.CO. ADR/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,98 $
|6,10 $
|-0,12 $
|-1,97%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16939P1066
|A0BKRY
|7,20 $
|5,40 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|7,15 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
|Stuttgart
|5,95 €
|-0,83%
|09.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,98 $
|-1,97%
|09.11.22
|Frankfurt
|5,75 €
|-4,17%
|09.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|China Life - + 170%..
|29.10.07