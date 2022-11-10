Das Instrument 6CO GB00BYPHNG03 COUNTRYSIDE PART. LS 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument 6CO GB00BYPHNG03 COUNTRYSIDE PART. LS 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022