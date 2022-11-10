Erweiterte Funktionen



Countryside Part - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2022 - GB00BYPHNG03




10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CO GB00BYPHNG03 COUNTRYSIDE PART. LS 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument 6CO GB00BYPHNG03 COUNTRYSIDE PART. LS 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022

Aktuell
Dringend: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,43 $ 2,43 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYPHNG03 A2AELE 6,17 $ 2,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,46 € 0,00%  09.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,43 $ 0,00%  02.11.22
Stuttgart 2,34 € -1,68%  09.11.22
Frankfurt 2,36 € -4,07%  09.11.22
Berlin 2,36 € -4,07%  09.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 576% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...