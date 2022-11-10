Das Instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022