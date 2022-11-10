Erweiterte Funktionen



Emerald Health Therapeutics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2022 - CA29102R1064




10.11.22 00:54
Das Instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0296 $ 0,02956 $ -   $ +0,14% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA29102R1064 A14VKJ 0,088 $ 0,020 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,025 € -10,07%  09.11.22
Frankfurt 0,016 € +4,58%  09.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0296 $ +0,14%  09.11.22
Düsseldorf 0,02 € 0,00%  09.11.22
München 0,038 € 0,00%  09.11.22
Berlin 0,0146 € -0,68%  09.11.22
Stuttgart 0,025 € -12,59%  09.11.22
