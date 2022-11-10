Erweiterte Funktionen
Emerald Health Therapeutics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2022 - CA29102R1064
10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2022 The instrument TBD CA29102R1064 EMERALD HEALTH THER. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0296 $
|0,02956 $
|- $
|+0,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA29102R1064
|A14VKJ
|0,088 $
|0,020 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,025 €
|-10,07%
|09.11.22
|Frankfurt
|0,016 €
|+4,58%
|09.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0296 $
|+0,14%
|09.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,02 €
|0,00%
|09.11.22
|München
|0,038 €
|0,00%
|09.11.22
|Berlin
|0,0146 €
|-0,68%
|09.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,025 €
|-12,59%
|09.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|84
|Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.
|25.04.21
|1
|Löschung
|17.02.20