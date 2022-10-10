Erweiterte Funktionen



MINERAL COMM - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.10.2022 - AU000000MRC8




10.10.22 00:18
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2022 The instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2022

Aktuell
Fulminante Übernahme - 415% Uran Aktientip startet Super-Rallye
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,046 € 0,0465 € -0,0005 € -1,08% 07.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000MRC8 864504 0,12 € 0,045 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,045 AUD 0,00%  07.10.22
Frankfurt 0,046 € -1,08%  07.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kursschub. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Erfolgreicher Antrag auf Zusch. 22.04.22
  Mineral Commodities betrachtet . 13.04.22
1 ...deutscher Ingenieur..Chief Op. 28.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...