Das Instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2022 The instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2022