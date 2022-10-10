Erweiterte Funktionen
MINERAL COMM - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.10.2022 - AU000000MRC8
10.10.22 00:18
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2022 The instrument 58M AU000000MRC8 MINERAL COMM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,046 €
|0,0465 €
|-0,0005 €
|-1,08%
|07.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000MRC8
|864504
|0,12 €
|0,045 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Erfolgreicher Antrag auf Zusch.
|22.04.22
|Mineral Commodities betrachtet .
|13.04.22
|1
|...deutscher Ingenieur..Chief Op.
|28.04.21