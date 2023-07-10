Erweiterte Funktionen
FULHAM SHORE PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.07.2023 - GB00B9F8VG44
09.07.23 21:16
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2023 The instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,155 €
|0,157 €
|-0,002 €
|-1,27%
|07.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9F8VG44
|A12D0Q
|0,16 €
|0,098 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.