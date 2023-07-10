Das Instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2023 The instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2023