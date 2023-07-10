Erweiterte Funktionen



FULHAM SHORE PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.07.2023 - GB00B9F8VG44




09.07.23 21:16
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2023 The instrument 1AT GB00B9F8VG44 FULHAM SHORE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,155 € 0,157 € -0,002 € -1,27% 07.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B9F8VG44 A12D0Q 0,16 € 0,098 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,147 € 0,00%  07.07.23
Stuttgart 0,155 € -1,27%  07.07.23
  = Realtime
