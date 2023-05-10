Erweiterte Funktionen

Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2023 - GG00BBHX2H91




09.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2023 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,434 € 1,492 € -0,058 € -3,89% 09.05./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BBHX2H91 A1W2S8 1,78 € 1,32 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,434 € -3,89%  09.05.23
München 1,45 € 0,00%  09.05.23
Stuttgart 1,38 € -0,43%  09.05.23
Frankfurt 1,442 € -1,10%  09.05.23
Düsseldorf 1,418 € -1,80%  09.05.23
