Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.05.2023 - GG00BBHX2H91
09.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.05.2023 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,434 €
|1,492 €
|-0,058 €
|-3,89%
|09.05./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BBHX2H91
|A1W2S8
|1,78 €
|1,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,434 €
|-3,89%
|09.05.23
|München
|1,45 €
|0,00%
|09.05.23
|Stuttgart
|1,38 €
|-0,43%
|09.05.23
|Frankfurt
|1,442 €
|-1,10%
|09.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,418 €
|-1,80%
|09.05.23
= Realtime
