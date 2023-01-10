Erweiterte Funktionen



Queensland Gold Hills - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.01.2023 - CA74830U1049




10.01.23 00:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument MB3 CA74830U1049 QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.01.2023 The instrument MB3 CA74830U1049 QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.01.2023

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,30 $ 0,2567 $ 0,0433 $ +16,87% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA74830U1049 A3C9BH 0,39 $ 0,053 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,264 € -21,89%  06.01.23
Stuttgart 0,264 € +18,92%  06.01.23
Frankfurt 0,266 € +18,75%  09.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,30 $ +16,87%  06.01.23
  = Realtime
