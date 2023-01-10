Das Instrument MB3 CA74830U1049 QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.01.2023 The instrument MB3 CA74830U1049 QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.01.2023