Erweiterte Funktionen



AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.11.2023 - LU1737653045




09.11.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023 The instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte - Das nächste Clayton Valley?
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
88,64 € 88,77 € -0,13 € -0,15% 08.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1737653045 A2H9Q2 92,18 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		88,64 € -0,15%  07.11.23
Berlin 88,86 € +0,08%  08.11.23
Stuttgart 88,64 € +0,07%  08.11.23
Düsseldorf 88,67 € -0,10%  08.11.23
Frankfurt 88,38 € -0,14%  08.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen Pharma Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...