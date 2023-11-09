Das Instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023 The instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023