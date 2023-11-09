Erweiterte Funktionen
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.11.2023 - LU1737653045
09.11.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023 The instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,64 €
|88,77 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,15%
|08.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1737653045
|A2H9Q2
|92,18 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,64 €
|-0,15%
|07.11.23
|Berlin
|88,86 €
|+0,08%
|08.11.23
|Stuttgart
|88,64 €
|+0,07%
|08.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|88,67 €
|-0,10%
|08.11.23
|Frankfurt
|88,38 €
|-0,14%
|08.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.