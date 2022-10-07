Erweiterte Funktionen
Infrastructure & Energy Alterna. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.10.2022 - US45686J1043
06.10.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2022 The instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,735 $
|13,735 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.10./00:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45686J1043
|A2JLWG
|14,59 $
|6,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,30 €
|+2,14%
|23.09.22
|Berlin
|14,10 €
|+1,44%
|06.10.22
|Frankfurt
|13,80 €
|+0,73%
|06.10.22
|Stuttgart
|13,80 €
|+0,73%
|06.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,90 €
|+0,72%
|06.10.22
|Nasdaq
|13,735 $
|0,00%
|06.10.22
|AMEX
|13,765 $
|0,00%
|06.10.22
|NYSE
|13,735 $
|-0,25%
|06.10.22
