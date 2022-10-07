Erweiterte Funktionen



Infrastructure & Energy Alterna. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.10.2022 - US45686J1043




06.10.22 23:58
Das Instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2022 The instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,735 $ 13,735 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.10./00:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45686J1043 A2JLWG 14,59 $ 6,39 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,30 € +2,14%  23.09.22
Berlin 14,10 € +1,44%  06.10.22
Frankfurt 13,80 € +0,73%  06.10.22
Stuttgart 13,80 € +0,73%  06.10.22
Düsseldorf 13,90 € +0,72%  06.10.22
Nasdaq 13,735 $ 0,00%  06.10.22
AMEX 13,765 $ 0,00%  06.10.22
NYSE 13,735 $ -0,25%  06.10.22
  = Realtime
