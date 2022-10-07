Das Instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2022 The instrument 5YF US45686J1043 INFR.A.EN.ALTER. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2022