Erweiterte Funktionen
Security National Financial A - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.07.2023 - US8147853092
09.07.23 21:16
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2023 The instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,72 $
|8,56 $
|0,16 $
|+1,87%
|07.07./22:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8147853092
|923996
|9,00 $
|5,93 $
Werte im Artikel
8,72
+1,87%
83,61
+1,03%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.