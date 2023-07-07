Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.07.2023 - US3999091008
06.07.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,11 $
|16,11 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.07./01:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3999091008
|940699
|18,16 $
|5,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,60 €
|-9,32%
|06.07.23
|Frankfurt
|16,00 €
|+1,27%
|06.07.23
|Berlin
|16,00 €
|+1,27%
|06.07.23
|Stuttgart
|15,70 €
|0,00%
|06.07.23
|Nasdaq
|16,11 $
|0,00%
|06.07.23
|AMEX
|16,065 $
|-7,88%
|06.07.23
|NYSE
|16,045 $
|-7,89%
|06.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|14,60 €
|-8,18%
|06.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.