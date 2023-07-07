Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.07.2023 The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2023

