Cresud ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.05.2023 - US2264061068
08.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2023 The instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,08 $
|6,06 $
|0,02 $
|+0,33%
|09.05./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2264061068
|906164
|7,96 $
|4,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,60 €
|+1,82%
|08.05.23
|Frankfurt
|5,40 €
|+3,85%
|08.05.23
|Berlin
|5,40 €
|+3,85%
|08.05.23
|Stuttgart
|5,40 €
|+2,86%
|08.05.23
|Nasdaq
|6,08 $
|+0,33%
|08.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|5,40 €
|0,00%
|08.05.23
|München
|5,40 €
|0,00%
|08.05.23
|AMEX
|6,22 $
|0,00%
|28.04.23
|NYSE
|6,06 $
|-0,33%
|08.05.23
= Realtime
