Cresud ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.05.2023 - US2264061068




08.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.05.2023 The instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.05.2023

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,08 $ 6,06 $ 0,02 $ +0,33% 09.05./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2264061068 906164 7,96 $ 4,20 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,60 € +1,82%  08.05.23
Frankfurt 5,40 € +3,85%  08.05.23
Berlin 5,40 € +3,85%  08.05.23
Stuttgart 5,40 € +2,86%  08.05.23
Nasdaq 6,08 $ +0,33%  08.05.23
Düsseldorf 5,40 € 0,00%  08.05.23
München 5,40 € 0,00%  08.05.23
AMEX 6,22 $ 0,00%  28.04.23
NYSE 6,06 $ -0,33%  08.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
