Canagold Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2022 - CA1368421014




08.11.22 01:00
Das Instrument CANA CA1368421014 CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2022 The instrument CANA CA1368421014 CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,158 $ 0,165 $ -0,007 $ -4,24% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1368421014 A2QJQ8 0,45 $ 0,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,157 € -5,99%  03.11.22
Stuttgart 0,16 € +12,68%  07.11.22
München 0,167 € -4,02%  07.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,158 $ -4,24%  07.11.22
Berlin 0,157 € -5,99%  07.11.22
Frankfurt 0,153 € -7,27%  07.11.22
  = Realtime
