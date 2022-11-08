Das Instrument CANA CA1368421014 CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2022 The instrument CANA CA1368421014 CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2022