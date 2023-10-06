Erweiterte Funktionen

Dormakaba - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.10.2023 - CH0011795959




05.10.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2023 The instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
619,00 € 619,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.10./21:42
 
ISIN WKN
CH0011795959 898080
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 636,00 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Hamburg 619,00 € 0,00%  28.06.19
