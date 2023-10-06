Erweiterte Funktionen
Dormakaba - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.10.2023 - CH0011795959
05.10.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.10.2023 The instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|619,00 €
|619,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./21:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0011795959
|898080
= Realtime
Aktuell
