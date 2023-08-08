Erweiterte Funktionen



Sustainable Nutrition Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2023 - AU0000182867




07.08.23 23:59
Das Instrument QA90 AU0000182867 SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2023 The instrument QA90 AU0000182867 SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2023

