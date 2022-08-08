Erweiterte Funktionen
Ganfeng Lithium - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2022 - US3647231063
07.08.22 22:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022 The instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,20 €
|41,80 €
|0,40 €
|+0,96%
|05.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3647231063
|A2QJHY
|78,00 €
|36,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|42,20 €
|+0,96%
|05.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,67 $
|-16,96%
|20.07.22
