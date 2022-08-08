Erweiterte Funktionen

Ganfeng Lithium - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2022 - US3647231063




07.08.22 22:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022 The instrument 39E0 US3647231063 GANFENG LITH.U.ADR/4 YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,20 € 41,80 € 0,40 € +0,96% 05.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3647231063 A2QJHY 78,00 € 36,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 42,20 € +0,96%  05.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,67 $ -16,96%  20.07.22
  = Realtime
