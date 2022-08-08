Erweiterte Funktionen



MUSTI GROUP OYJ - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.08.2022 - FI4000410758




07.08.22 22:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022

Aktuell
Kursexplosion Heute: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese 373% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,16 € 20,16 € -   € 0,00% 05.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000410758 A2PZ0G 36,56 € 15,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,12 € +1,36%  05.08.22
München 20,16 € 0,00%  05.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt kaufen. Diesen 424% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...