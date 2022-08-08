Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2022 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2022