Das Instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023 The instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023