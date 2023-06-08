Erweiterte Funktionen
CHIN.ED GR.HLDG - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - KYG2163M1033
08.06.23 00:08
Das Instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023 The instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,795 €
|0,755 €
|0,04 €
|+5,30%
|07.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2163M1033
|A2H9JR
|1,54 €
|0,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,795 €
|+5,30%
|07.06.23
= Realtime
