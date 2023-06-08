Erweiterte Funktionen



CHIN.ED GR.HLDG - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - KYG2163M1033




08.06.23 00:08
Das Instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.06.2023 The instrument C3W KYG2163M1033 CHIN.ED GR.HLDG HD-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,795 € 0,755 € 0,04 € +5,30% 07.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2163M1033 A2H9JR 1,54 € 0,57 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,795 € +5,30%  07.06.23
