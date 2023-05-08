Das Instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023 The instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023