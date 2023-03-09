Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




09.03.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,55 € 0,555 € -0,005 € -0,90% 08.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,83 € 0,54 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6642 $ +5,43%  17.02.23
München 0,60 € 0,00%  08.03.23
Berlin 0,565 € -0,88%  08.03.23
Frankfurt 0,55 € -0,90%  08.03.23
