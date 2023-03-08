Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023