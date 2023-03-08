Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




08.03.23 00:58
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,555 € 0,60 € -0,045 € -7,50% 07.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,83 € 0,54 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6642 $ +5,43%  17.02.23
München 0,60 € 0,00%  07.03.23
Berlin 0,57 € -1,72%  07.03.23
Frankfurt 0,555 € -7,50%  07.03.23
  = Realtime
