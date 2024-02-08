Das Instrument M2M2 CA65412D8098 NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2024 The instrument M2M2 CA65412D8098 NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2024