Cazoo Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - KYG2007L1059
08.02.23 00:59
Das Instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023 The instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,24 $
|0,24 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2007L1059
|A3CZB2
|4,93 $
|0,13 $
= Realtime
