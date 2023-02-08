Erweiterte Funktionen

Cazoo Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - KYG2007L1059




08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023 The instrument 8QE0 KYG2007L1059 CAZOO GROUP A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,24 $ 0,24 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2007L1059 A3CZB2 4,93 $ 0,13 $
Tradegate (RT) 		0,236 € +1,72%  07.02.23
Stuttgart 0,222 € +3,74%  07.02.23
München 0,214 € 0,00%  07.02.23
NYSE 0,24 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 0,2281 $ 0,00%  07.02.23
AMEX 0,245 $ 0,00%  06.02.23
Berlin 0,216 € -3,57%  07.02.23
Frankfurt 0,22 € -5,17%  07.02.23
