Nostrum Oil + Gas - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - GB00BGP6Q951




09.02.23 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 The instrument GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,024 € 0,02 € 0,004 € +20,00% 08.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BGP6Q951 A114UC 0,12 € 0,0090 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,024 € +20,00%  08.02.23
Frankfurt 0,015 € -57,14%  08.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
