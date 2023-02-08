Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nostrum Oil + Gas":

Das Instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023 The instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023