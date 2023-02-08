Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nostrum Oil + Gas":
Nostrum Oil + Gas - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - GB00BGP6Q951
08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2023 The instrument 3NO GB00BGP6Q951 NOSTRUM OIL + GAS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,02 €
|0,036 €
|-0,016 €
|-44,44%
|07.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BGP6Q951
|A114UC
|0,12 €
|0,0090 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.