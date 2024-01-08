Erweiterte Funktionen
Haitong International Securities . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.01.2024 - BMG4232X1020
07.01.24 23:04
Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,166 €
|0,165 €
|0,001 €
|+0,61%
|29.12./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4232X1020
|A1CV9E
|0,17 €
|0,060 €
