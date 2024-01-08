Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024