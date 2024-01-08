Erweiterte Funktionen



Haitong International Securities . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.01.2024 - BMG4232X1020




07.01.24 23:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.01.2024 The instrument TFZ BMG4232X1020 HAITONG INTL SEC.GR.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2024

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,166 € 0,165 € 0,001 € +0,61% 29.12./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG4232X1020 A1CV9E 0,17 € 0,060 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,166 € +0,61%  29.12.23
Frankfurt 0,16 € 0,00%  29.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 216% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...