ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.12.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93
08.12.22 00:47
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,6535 $
|0,6478 $
|0,0057 $
|+0,88%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|1,01 $
|0,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,6535 $
|+0,88%
|06.12.22
|München
|0,645 €
|0,00%
|07.12.22
|Berlin
|0,645 €
|-0,77%
|07.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,62 €
|-1,59%
|07.12.22
= Realtime
