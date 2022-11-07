Das Instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2022 The instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2022