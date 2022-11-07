Erweiterte Funktionen
ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,0000. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.11.2022 - KYG0028A1085
06.11.22 22:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2022 The instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2022
= Realtime
