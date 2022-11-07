Erweiterte Funktionen



ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,0000. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.11.2022 - KYG0028A1085




06.11.22 22:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2022 The instrument 8ZD KYG0028A1085 ABBISKO CAYMAN DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye - Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
458% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,364 € 0,36 € 0,004 € +1,11% 04.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG0028A1085 A3C4Y0 0,98 € 0,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,364 € +1,11%  04.11.22
Frankfurt 0,356 € -2,73%  04.11.22
Düsseldorf 0,35 € -4,37%  04.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...