China Resources Cement Holdin. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - KYG2113L1068
07.09.22 00:27
Das Instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022 The instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,588 €
|0,605 €
|-0,017 €
|-2,81%
|06.09./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2113L1068
|A0YA4J
|0,99 €
|0,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,588 €
|-2,81%
|06.09.22
|München
|0,6284 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,589 €
|-0,03%
|06.09.22
|Berlin
|0,5792 €
|-0,07%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,579 €
|-0,10%
|06.09.22
= Realtime
