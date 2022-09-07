Erweiterte Funktionen



China Resources Cement Holdin. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - KYG2113L1068




07.09.22 00:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022 The instrument C44 KYG2113L1068 CHIN.RES CEMENT HLD (NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 420% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,588 € 0,605 € -0,017 € -2,81% 06.09./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2113L1068 A0YA4J 0,99 € 0,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,588 € -2,81%  06.09.22
München 0,6284 € 0,00%  06.09.22
Stuttgart 0,589 € -0,03%  06.09.22
Berlin 0,5792 € -0,07%  06.09.22
Frankfurt 0,579 € -0,10%  06.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 finale Dividende 2021 ... 13,65. 21.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...