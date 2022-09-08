Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93
08.09.22 00:02
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022
