Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022