Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ASSURA PLC":
 Aktien    


ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93




08.09.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022

Aktuell
404% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 404% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,8295 $ 0,8212 $ 0,0083 $ +1,01% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 1,12 $ 0,75 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8295 $ +1,01%  29.08.22
Frankfurt 0,71 € 0,00%  07.09.22
München 0,735 € 0,00%  07.09.22
Berlin 0,745 € -0,67%  07.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 459% mit dieser Uran-Aktie. Uran-Aktien jetzt kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...