ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93
07.09.22 00:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,8295 $
|0,8212 $
|0,0083 $
|+1,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|1,12 $
|0,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,8295 $
|+1,01%
|29.08.22
|Frankfurt
|0,71 €
|+0,71%
|06.09.22
|Berlin
|0,75 €
|+0,67%
|06.09.22
|München
|0,735 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
