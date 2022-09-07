Erweiterte Funktionen

ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BVGBWW93




07.09.22 00:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2022 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,8295 $ 0,8212 $ 0,0083 $ +1,01% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 1,12 $ 0,75 $
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8295 $ +1,01%  29.08.22
Frankfurt 0,71 € +0,71%  06.09.22
Berlin 0,75 € +0,67%  06.09.22
München 0,735 € 0,00%  06.09.22
