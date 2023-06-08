Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




08.06.23 00:08
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,6492 $ 0,68 $ -0,0308 $ -4,53% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,86 $ 0,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,562 € +2,18%  07.06.23
München 0,58 € 0,00%  07.06.23
Berlin 0,59 € 0,00%  07.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6492 $ -4,53%  24.05.23
