Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93
08.06.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.06.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,6492 $
|0,68 $
|-0,0308 $
|-4,53%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|0,86 $
|0,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,562 €
|+2,18%
|07.06.23
|München
|0,58 €
|0,00%
|07.06.23
|Berlin
|0,59 €
|0,00%
|07.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,6492 $
|-4,53%
|24.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.