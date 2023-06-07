Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




07.06.23 00:10
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,6492 $ 0,68 $ -0,0308 $ -4,53% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,86 $ 0,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,59 € +2,08%  06.06.23
Frankfurt 0,55 € +0,27%  06.06.23
München 0,58 € 0,00%  06.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6492 $ -4,53%  24.05.23
  = Realtime
