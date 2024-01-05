Erweiterte Funktionen
Quebec Nickel - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.01.2024 - CA7481191046
05.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7IB CA7481191046 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2024 The instrument 7IB CA7481191046 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 $
|0,006 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7481191046
|A3CTP2
|0,18 $
|0,0060 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,012 €
|0,00%
|04.01.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,006 $
|0,00%
|03.01.24
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|-90,00%
|04.01.24
