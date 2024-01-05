Erweiterte Funktionen



Quebec Nickel - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.01.2024 - CA7481191046




05.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7IB CA7481191046 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.01.2024 The instrument 7IB CA7481191046 QUEBEC NICKEL CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2024

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,006 $ 0,006 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7481191046 A3CTP2 0,18 $ 0,0060 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,012 € 0,00%  04.01.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,006 $ 0,00%  03.01.24
Frankfurt 0,001 € -90,00%  04.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationeller Durchbruch im Kampf gegen den Hautkrebs - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 279% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...